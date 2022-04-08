12,856 Shares in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alphatec by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.56. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 112.54% and a negative net margin of 59.34%. The firm had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Lish sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $55,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphatec Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.