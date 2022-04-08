$13.10 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) to announce $13.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.28 million to $14.53 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $11.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $57.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.19 million to $63.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.89 million, with estimates ranging from $70.73 million to $92.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $11.40 to $8.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 91,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith Micro Software by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 256,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $433,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 13,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,473. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. It offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

