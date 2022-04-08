13,384 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,737. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

