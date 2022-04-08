169 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,221 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.73.

Shares of COIN opened at $163.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.26 and a 200 day moving average of $240.71. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $150.12 and a one year high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

