171,979 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 171,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,925,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,470,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

JHG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $33.77. 2,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

