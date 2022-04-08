173,320 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ:GT opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.