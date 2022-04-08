173,320 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 83.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. TheStreet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.71.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

