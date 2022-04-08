$177.82 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $177.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.47 million. 8X8 posted sales of $144.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $634.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $620.10 million to $639.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $782.15 million, with estimates ranging from $744.95 million to $805.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 8X8.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.33. 1,003,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.09. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

