180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) Stock Price Down 0.4%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 25,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.51% of the company’s stock.

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

