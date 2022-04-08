1,802 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

Several analysts have commented on GILD shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

