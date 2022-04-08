181 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,761,435,000 after purchasing an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total transaction of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,368.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,406.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,474.82. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,200.72 and a 52 week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

