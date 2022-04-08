1,885 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 43,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.10. 865,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.55.

