19,000 Shares in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHC. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 123.1% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 23,462 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 146,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 15,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

DHC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,420. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.88. The company has a market cap of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

