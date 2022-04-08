$2.02 Million in Sales Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) will report sales of $2.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 million and the highest is $2.23 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $17.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.62 million, with estimates ranging from $27.24 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,563,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,803,000 after buying an additional 215,739 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beam Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Beam Global by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 169,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 43,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 20.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

BEEM stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 million, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Beam Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.