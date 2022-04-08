$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup (Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.