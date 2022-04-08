$2.21 Million in Sales Expected for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) will announce $2.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.19 million to $2.22 million. Curis reported sales of $2.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full year sales of $10.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.58 million to $10.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.90 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $11.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 426.67% and a negative return on equity of 42.46%. The company had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

CRIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Curis from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Curis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Curis from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Curis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,790,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Curis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,899,000 after purchasing an additional 569,846 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Curis by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,054,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,914 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Curis by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,214,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,700 shares during the period. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,949. The company has a market capitalization of $132.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

