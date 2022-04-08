2,000 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $106,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

ALSN stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

