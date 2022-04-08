217 Shares in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Trupanion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,761. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.82.

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $42,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,708 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

