2,588 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,588 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.7% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.72. 91,810,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,562,188. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.