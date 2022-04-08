$27.90 Million in Sales Expected for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) to report sales of $27.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.50 million and the highest is $28.30 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year sales of $108.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $108.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $118.25 million, with estimates ranging from $117.80 million to $118.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Superconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,491,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 211,970 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.33. 290,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

