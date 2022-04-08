280,242 Shares in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 280,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,241,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 57.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AdvanSix Profile (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.