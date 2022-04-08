28,799 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,799 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

GGAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Ecosistema NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

