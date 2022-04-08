$295.13 Million in Sales Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post $295.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.30 million to $312.96 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $284.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Astec Industries stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $39.54 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

