296,980 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 296,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.21. 49,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,904,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PPL’s payout ratio is -41.88%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

