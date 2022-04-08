$3.96 EPS Expected for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.45. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 371.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of $16.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.23 to $18.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.86 to $17.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 34.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLE traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.01. 2,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,184. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $70.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 68.91%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

