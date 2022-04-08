$30.71 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.52 million and the highest is $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $26.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $131.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $147.71 million, with estimates ranging from $141.30 million to $154.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,631. The company has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $71,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $218,132. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 278.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

