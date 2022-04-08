$300.12 Million in Sales Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) to report sales of $300.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $298.24 million to $301.94 million. WW International reported sales of $331.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WW International.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 570,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,502. WW International has a twelve month low of $8.83 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

