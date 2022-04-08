31,815 Shares in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,004 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $1,346,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

PBH opened at $53.32 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

