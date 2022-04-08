3,348 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after buying an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,399,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 114.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,021,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,037 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.86. 27,838,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,872,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

