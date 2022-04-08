37,940 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,201,000 after buying an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after buying an additional 401,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after purchasing an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVS. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE NVS opened at $91.40 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

