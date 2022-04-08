3M (NYSE:MMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.40.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,197,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.60.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

