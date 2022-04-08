3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $155.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut 3M from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $189.00 to $182.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $173.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $149.95 on Monday. 3M has a 12 month low of $139.74 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 25.8% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 20.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

