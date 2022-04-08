4,690 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,437,000 after purchasing an additional 877,742 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,281,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after purchasing an additional 299,815 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 156.5% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 409,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,215,000 after purchasing an additional 249,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after purchasing an additional 247,882 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.72 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57.

