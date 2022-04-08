4,700 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Bought by Astrantus Ltd

Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,793 shares of company stock worth $1,284,344. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

