49,009 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,874,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of SiteOne Landscape Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,929,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $152.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.53 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,091 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,611. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.