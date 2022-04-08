$509.28 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) to post $509.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.50 million to $513.40 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $240.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

NASDAQ:PTEN traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,738,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $934,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 58,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $904,678.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,048 shares of company stock worth $7,251,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

