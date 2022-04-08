51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Volume Increase

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 27,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,203,575 shares.The stock last traded at $60.90 and had previously closed at $60.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JOBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get 51job alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 51job in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 51job by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after buying an additional 263,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 51job by 373.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 769,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 607,089 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 51job in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51job Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.