520 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after buying an additional 317,822 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after buying an additional 320,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after buying an additional 169,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Piper Sandler raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.90.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

