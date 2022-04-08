$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to post sales of $53.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $58.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $238.45 million, with estimates ranging from $233.40 million to $243.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

WASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,744,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $48.75. 2,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,941. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.34 and a 200 day moving average of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.20%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

