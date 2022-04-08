$55.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.40 million to $56.40 million. Cutera reported sales of $49.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $262.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $258.40 million to $266.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $298.95 million, with estimates ranging from $283.30 million to $314.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.78 million. Cutera had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Cutera has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.34.

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,635,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,891,000 after purchasing an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 537,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 708,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after acquiring an additional 283,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cutera by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the period.

About Cutera (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.