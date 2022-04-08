$56.14 Million in Sales Expected for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report $56.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year sales of $255.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $254.76 million to $256.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $324.29 million, with estimates ranging from $311.76 million to $340.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

RSKD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riskified stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 583,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,855. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

