$6.88 Million in Sales Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) to report $6.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.75 million. Molecular Templates reported sales of $3.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year sales of $26.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $29.17 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 96.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTEM. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,878,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,991,000 after buying an additional 1,249,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,321 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,021,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

