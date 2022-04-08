$61.40 Million in Sales Expected for CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $61.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CTI BioPharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will report full year sales of $120.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $155.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $181.45 million, with estimates ranging from $138.00 million to $224.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CTI BioPharma.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after purchasing an additional 836,029 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 224,013 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

