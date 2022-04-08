6,968 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $224.69 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $197.20 and a 12-month high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.75 and a 200 day moving average of $242.40.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

