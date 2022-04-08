$743.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) will report sales of $743.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $742.27 million to $743.81 million. Cross Country Healthcare posted sales of $329.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 52.08% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCRN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $788.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.86.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

