7,896 Shares in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Acquired by Rollins Financial

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.
Shares of BOND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.20. 167,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,751. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $99.92 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55.
