$805.07 Million in Sales Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) will post sales of $805.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $808.50 million and the lowest is $798.59 million. II-VI reported sales of $783.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of II-VI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

IIVI stock opened at $66.36 on Friday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $54.35 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,407. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of II-VI by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

