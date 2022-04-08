85,000 Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Bought by Zenyatta Capital Management LP

Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,298,000. PTC accounts for approximately 3.9% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of PTC by 67.9% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.00. The stock had a trading volume of 808,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $116.42. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.