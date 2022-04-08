888 (LON:888) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 690 ($9.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.15) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 624.29 ($8.19).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 214.13 ($2.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. The firm has a market cap of £802.02 million and a P/E ratio of 15.74. 888 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 179.80 ($2.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 494 ($6.48). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.36.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.