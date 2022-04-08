8PAY (8PAY) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, 8PAY has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $52,382.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.70 or 0.07420954 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.87 or 1.00027617 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00051454 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

